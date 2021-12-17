Dickinson County Commission holds routine meeting

The Dickinson County commissioners dispersed from their regular meeting early Dec. 16 to attend the Holiday Inn Express & Suites groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The commissioners reconvened after to hold an executive session.

The commissioners approved the proposal for the county to be placed in a queue to purchase two new ambulance vehicles. One will be available towards the end of 2023, and the other around the beginning of 2024. The ambulance company is behind in orders because of shortages, Brad Homman, county administrator, so being in the queue will secure their order. The county will not be required to pay anything by entering it. The total price for the vehicles is $594,326, with a discount of $2,000 for buying two trucks. Lynn Peterson, county commissioner chairman, said the price was “competitive” based on previous bids.

The commissioners also approved the repair of the Chapman Creek stream bank at 2650 Avenue. The stream bank is eroding, which may affect the bridge, said Homman. A riprap will be built to prevent said erosion. A riprap was installed on the opposite side of the bank years ago. The construction will be done by Ebert Construction for $33,168. The county will provide all the materials for the riprap.

Homman brought to attention a bill in the accounts payable list. The bill is the final payment for the Merion County shared bridge. The bill was $13,000.

Construction of the courthouse should be complete by the end of February, according to a schedule of the construction Homman handed out.

The webinar link for the county meetings will be changed after Jan. 1, Homman said. Everyone who is subscribed to the link should be notified. The link changed is due to an update to the webinar.

After the 15-minute executive session with an additional 5 minutes, the commissioners made no decisions.

During the work session meeting, John Hultgren, Health Department director, said the state of Kansas is offering to handle the contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases for county health departments. If health departments do not sign up with the state, they can only send the state 20 cases to contact trace for them.

“So if things get really busy, which I think they may with the new variant, I don’t know why a health department would not let the state do the contract tracing and all the phone work that’s involved with that,” Hultgren said.

Hultgren said he believes the department will be signing up for the state service. Hultgren also said he hopes the state taking that responsibility will allow the department to go back to working on projects they have left alone when the COVID pandemic came.