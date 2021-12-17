ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Newsday's All-Long Island football second team for fall 2021

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Borkowski, Kings Park, Sr. He completed 81 of 120 passes for 1,091 yards and 10 scores. He also had 163 carries for 1,260 yards and 16 TDs. Brady Clark, Bayport-Blue Point, Jr. He completed 123 of 159 passes for 1,964 yards and 19 TDs and rushed 75 times...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

SBLive’s 2021 All-Southern Section high school football team

Southern California – and the CIF Southern Section in particular – is loaded with elite high school football players. From Servite quarterback Noah Fifita to Corona Centennial defensive back Jaden Mickey, there were dozens of standout performers in the Southern Section this season. With that in mind, here...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Four Dutchmen named to All-ECAC Second Team

Danbury, Conn. (NEWS10) — Four members of the Union College football team were named to the 2021 Division III All-ECAC Teams, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday. Seniors Tim Driscoll, Ike Irabor, Andre Ross Jr. and Andrew Sheahan all earned spots on the All-ECAC second team. Driscoll, Irabor and Ross Jr. were all recognized for the second time in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

The Chronicle’s 2021-22 All-Area Football Team

Few people outside of Tenino saw the season the Beavers’ football team had this year coming. But senior halfback and defensive end Takari Hickle and his fellow seniors did. The Beavers had finished dead last in the 1A Evergreen League all three of Hickle’s years in high school leading up to his senior year (2021-22). Him and his fellow seniors suffered through a 1-9 year as freshman, a 3-7 campaign as sophomores and a 2-4 finish as juniors.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Clark
Person
Mike D
Newsday

Top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for 2021-22 season

Newsday’s annual look at the top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically. Ray Adams, Calhoun, 118, Jr. He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class. Braden Ainslie, Sayville, 160, Sr. He recently defeated the top two ranked Suffolk wrestlers in his weight class.
WWE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland Football Looking For New Coach After Steve Campos Resigns

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pine-Richland High School is looking for a head football coach again. Steve Campos, who took over when the district didn’t renew Eric Kasperowicz’s contract, said in a letter to football parents and the booster club that he was resigning for “lingering health reasons,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He said he had knee replacement surgery last week and another surgery scheduled in March, the P-G reported. After one season as head coach, Campos is leaving the position open for Pine-Richland to fill again. Kasperowicz is now a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt and hasn’t commented on the coaching situation at all this fall, but the Post-Gazette said those close to him have said he’d like to return to high school coaching, especially at Pine-Richland. Pine-Richland didn’t renew the contracts of Kasperowicz and his entire staff earlier this summer over allegations of hazing, “rites of passage” and intimidation. The decision caused outrage among parents and resulted in Kasperowicz suing the district twice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
manisteenews.com

Manistee's VanSickle earns second-team All-State recognition

MANISTEE – Before he arrived at Manistee High as a ninth-grader, Caden VanSickle didn't understand the sport of football. Even though his father, Doug, played varsity for the Chippewas from 1990-93, the thought of competing never crossed VanSickle's mind until he finished middle school. "My dad was pushing me...
MANISTEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy