ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Enjoy sending holiday cards, carpooling, even cleaning? Women, don’t let anyone judge you

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I read a holiday newsletter from a brilliant writer I really admire, Anne Helen Petersen, called “The Mom Does It.” It was shared among several of my friend groups. The thesis wasn’t unique: Moms do it all, whether they want to or not. A central aspect of this is...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Don’t Let These 5 Grammar Mistakes Ruin Your Christmas Card

You'll want to avoid these five common mistakes everyone seems to make when sending out Christmas cards. If you're like me, you probably enjoy receiving holiday greetings from friends and family. While it's nice to be thought of during the holidays, I can't help but cringe when reading some of the cards I tend to receive every year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
thecut.com

Quiz: How Do You Even Behave at a Holiday Party?

Hark! How the bells, sweet silver bells, all seem to say … oh, dear God, we have to go to holiday parties again? Ding-dong, my friends! After nearly two years of avoiding holiday obligations, it’s time to figure out how to behave around friends, family, and co-workers in a festive way.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Don't let your holidays get hijacked by gift card scams

As the holidays arrive in all their mad frenzy, one thing will be very different this year: gift card giving will be up 27% as supply chain issues impact shoppers’ ability to get the actual presents they want. And with that comes a darker side to gift cards that most Americans aren’t aware of: scammers working overtime.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Cards#Carpool#Feminism
theredstonerocket.com

Don't let your finances bring you down this holiday season

Check out these tips from Olivia Pierce, Financial Readiness Program Manager at Redstone. And don't miss... What Your Pig Really Wants: Financial Goal-Setting Virtual Class: 26 Jan, 1200 Central https://connect.apan.org/healthylivingworking/ In partnership with the EAP Healthy Living & Working Program We fill the proverbial piggy bank with what we think will ultimately lead to financial success and freedom, but is it the right stuff? While creating or tweaking financial resolutions this year, allow your Financial Readiness Program Manager to guide you through a solution-focused process where you will identify what’s working so that you can do more of it and what’s not working so that you can do something different. You’ll answer questions such as “What is the purpose of money in my life?” Learn how to infuse values into your financial goals, which will ultimately enhance your motivation and follow-through of those goals. You’ll also learn about one of the piggy bank’s worst enemies: financial enmeshment (financially supporting friends, family, adult children, or grandchildren) and how to set yourself and others free.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thelily.com

Struggling to enjoy the holidays? Here are small things you can do.

My favorite habits are the ones that sneak up on you — you don’t even realize they’ve become routines. They’re driven by desire: that little voice that nudges you toward the thing you need, the thing that will help. I hadn’t realized that exercise had become...
YOGA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Don’t let insecurity get the best of holidays

I was chatting with one of my friends earlier this week about holiday plans. He mentioned that his daughter had a new boyfriend. Their relationship was getting serious, and the young couple decided they wanted their parents to meet. So, my friend and his wife were headed to have Christmas...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
InsideHook

Women Don’t Actually Want You to Propose on Christmas

Planning on proposing over the holidays? Here’s an idea: maybe don’t. While conventional wisdom reinforced by decades of made-for-TV Christmas movies dictates that all women in potentially marriage-headed relationships enter the holiday season eagerly anticipating if not demanding their partner drop to one knee by the new year, it would seem a proposal isn’t actually on as many wish lists as holiday jewelry commercials urging you to “get her what she really wants this year” may suggest.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiowacountypress.net

Don't let holiday hustle and bustle overwhelm Fido and Fluffy

(New Mexico News Connection) Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge. Your curious cat might view a tree adorned with ornaments as a new toy, so make sure it's securely anchored. Dogs, on the other hand, like to chew on things and won't know seasonal plants such as evergreens and poinsettias are toxic.
PETS
KDHL AM 920

Send Cards To Military Men And Women Overseas Let Them Know Minnesota And Wisconsin Care

There are many men and women in the military who view this time of the year as very depressing. They are not home with their families and they want to be. Sending them a card of encouragement will mean a lot. Eighteen years ago, Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, of New Hampshire, handed out Holiday Cards to her Family at Thanksgiving, asking them to write messages to our Military Heroes; once they finished and turned it in, they got to have their Thanksgiving meal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Post-Bulletin

Don't let the process of getting things done get you down

This past weekend our family gathered together to celebrate my 3-year-old grandson’s birthday. Planning a birthday party is hard work, no matter the age of the birthday boy or girl. On this particular day, I thought I would take the opportunity to get a family picture because it is...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy