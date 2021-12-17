ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liwanag Ojala named chief transformation officer for APMG

By Julian Wyllie
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liwanag Ojala was appointed SVP and chief transformation officer for American Public Media Group, the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio, Southern California Public Radio and American Public Media. Ojala has been on the organization’s board of trustees since 2016 and resigned to accept the position. Her...

