Burlington County, NJ

1 Killed, Another Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Developing

By Jon Craig
 7 days ago
Rancocas Lane and Lakehurst Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was killed and a second seriously hurt in a Burlington County crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rancocas Lane and Lakehurst Road in Pemberton, according to initial reports.

A medical helicopter was called for one of the trapped victims, according to an unconfirmed report.

Pemberton police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Related
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Closes Route 80 In Morris County

A serious crash with multiple injuries closed Route 80 in Morris County Thursday night.The multi-vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound side near Exit 28 in Roxbury around 7:45 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.Several people were hospitalized with serious injuries, he said. According to developin…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Dies In Hit-Run Route 80 Crash

A 6-year-old boy died in a crash on Route 80 in Morris County Thursday night, authorities said.A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox heading east was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene near milepost 28.5 in Roxbury, New Jersey State Police said.The Chevy struck a Honda HRV on impact, which by a Nissan Alti…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In Jersey Shore Crash: Developing

A serious crash was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to a developing and unconfirmed report. The crash occurred about noon at Adamston and Drum Point roads in Brick Township, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that a motorist was trapped. Brick police were not immediately available for comment.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Consumes Former Funeral Home In Paterson

Fire engulfed a former Paterson funeral home overnight Thursday into Friday. Firefighters were met by a raging blaze at what had once been Davis & Sons at the corner of 19th Avenue and East 23rd Street across from Public School #24 around 10 p.m. Thursday. Flames blew through the dilapidated...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A shooting was reported in South Jersey, according to unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Begonia Street in Pemberton Township, initial reports said. One person was reported hurt, reports said, noting that a medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Phoenixville Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly mentioned Coatesville instead of Phoenixville. Police in Chester County are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash this week in Phoenixville. The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gay Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Coatesville Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

Police in Chester County are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash this week in Coatesville.The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gay Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to local police.Investigators are looking for the operator of a blue Ford F-150 su…
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Guts Rockville Home (DEVELOPING)

Two people were displaced when a fire tore through their home Thursday afternoon in Rockville, developing reports say. The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the home on Falls Bridge Lane and quickly spread to the attack just before 4 p.m. The Red Cross was assisting.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Severely Damages Bergenfield Home

A pre-Christmas fire severely damaged a Bergenfield home Thursday afternoon.The two-alarm blaze apparently broke out on the second floor and extended into the attic of the Lunn Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m.Firefighters responded quickly, preventing more extensive damage. There was no immediate w…
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

York Shooting Witness Sought By Police

Authorities in York County are looking for a woman who they believe is a witness of a shooting earlier this month. Alizaha Stirling is not a suspect but is wanted for information in the Dec. 10 shooting on 100 S. Hartley St., local police said. Anyone with information is encouraged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Girl Missing In Baltimore County

Authorities in Baltimore County are looking for a 12-year-old girl. Jennifer Calles-Portillo was last seen Dec. 23 on the 9900 block of York Rd in Cockeysville. Anyone who sees her or has information is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Victims Of Triple Fatal Crash Along I-83 IDd By Coroner

The three people killed in a three vehicle crash along Interstate 83 on Wednesday afternoon have been identified by the coroner. Heath Wilson, 48, of the 300 block of Ruth Road in York Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital at 3:32 p.m., according to a release by the coroner's office.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

