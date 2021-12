Is it possible that corporations can actually affect positive change in the world? Probably not, but while some throw meager sums at charity while earning profits off exploitative labor practices, others throw money at great artists. Which is why we have to thank Spanish apparel brand Zara for at least having great taste in filmmakers. The clothing retailer has hired Italian director Luca Guadagnino, maker of the lush romance “Call Me By Your Name,” to make a 43-minute short film called “O Night Divine.” If this is what it takes to get people to watch a short film, then deck the halls. Presumably, Guadagnino had full creative control, as he was able to enlist some other top-tier talent to flesh out this fanciful little Christmas treat. The film also features a score from Pedro Almodóvar’s trusted composer Alberto Iglesias.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO