A father of three was fatally shot while confronting a person allegedly trying to break into a car in his Covina, Calif., neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Joey Casias, 38, was killed after neighbors said they saw the man trying to break into the car. The man ran from the scene, but a group of people — including Casias — attempted to chase after him. At that point, the suspect allegedly opened fire and killed Casias before fleeing the scene.

COVINA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO