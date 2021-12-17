ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Witcher season 2 ends with a trailer for Netflix’s apocalyptic prequel, Blood Origin

By Matt Patches
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher season 2 is out now on Netflix, but fans won’t have to wait two more years to get another taste of the Continent. A prequel event series, The Witcher: Blood Origins, will arrive in 2022 — and Netflix dropped a first look at the series as a post-credits scene...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Witcher (Season 2) Netflix, Henry Cavill, trailer, release date

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. Startattle.com – The Witcher | Netflix. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls,...
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
TV SERIES
Decider

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Monster Hit Embraces Chaos

Yet while the essential facts of this story feel more established, the series continues to maintain Sapkowski’s in media res approach to fantasy. Like with the novels and games, you’re dropped in the middle of Geralt’s (Cavill) reckoning with his destiny. You can either roll with the narrative punches or fret over not knowing every detail of about Elder Blood, leshys, or the White Flame. Either way, The Witcher doesn’t care. Geralt has monsters to fight, and Ciri (Freya Allan) has a world to change.
TV SERIES
PCGamesN

Secretlab unleashes The Witcher gaming chair to celebrate Netflix’s second season

After a difficult day of making hard choices, slaying monsters, and batting away the judgemental eyes of those you help, you just want to sheath your swords, head home, and perch your posterior on a cushioned seat. Secretlab has once again teamed up with CD Projekt Red to debut The Witcher Edition of its Titan 2022 gaming chair, inspired by the grizzly Gwynbleidd himself: Geralt of Rivia.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGINS Features Michelle Yeoh and Cast in Action

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which serves as a prequel to The Witcher. The trailer offers us our first look as Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Sophia Brown in action as they travel the wilderness and fight groups of soldiers. I’m excited about this show! It looks like it’ll be great!
TV SERIES
Eurogamer.net

Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher script is already written

The second season of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation may have only just premiered yesterday, but the team behind the show has seemingly already completed the scripts for season 3. That said, we're still a long way off from getting to see the third series, as the creative process is reportedly...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Character Refresher

Whether Netflix's The Witcher really is the streaming services' Game of Thrones is up for debate, but one thing both shows unquestionably have in common is a huge cast of characters that span multiple countries, factions, and generations. This guide covers as many of the major characters from The Witcher Season 1 that we could fit, most especially those who will matter to Season 2.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Release Date? Plot & Cast

In addition to the successful series “The Witcher”, there is also an animated film called “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” (already running on Netflix). In 2022 “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will premiere on Netflix. A series which tells the history of “The Witcher”.
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 Did Eskel Dirty for No Reason

***This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher. To avoid spoilers about Eskel and the story, watch at least past episode 2 of the second season before reading.***. When it was announced that Eskel, Lamber, and Vesimir would be a part of the second season of...
TV SERIES
Polygon

This is a safe space to talk Matrix Resurrections spoilers

The Matrix Resurrections is a total banger. Also tons of people hate it. This is how you know Lana Wachowski did the thing. If the fourth Matrix went down like a blue pill, it wouldn’t have done its job. The Matrix Resurrections on a giant IMAX screen, I immediately...
MOVIES
Polygon

Critical Role animated series will premiere earlier than expected

The Legend of Vox Machina, the Critical Role animated series, will premiere one week earlier than expected on Jan. 28, 2022. The series had previously been set for a Feb. 4 release date on Amazon’s Prime Video. The announcement is accompanied by a new clip from the series, which is embedded above.
TV SERIES

