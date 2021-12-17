ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB 'increasingly likely' to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Analysis: Italy faces debt doubts again as ECB dials back support

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy is facing fresh questions about the viability of its debt as the European Central Bank dials back emergency support that has helped the euro zone's most indebted economies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Fighting the economic and health crisis has been expensive, with governments digging...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Kazimir: There is risk that elevated inflation will stay for longer time

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, “there is a risk that elevated inflation will stay for a longer time.”. Kazimir said he believes that “too fast reaction of monetary policy could hurt growth prospects.”. Information on these pages contains...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Eurozone inflation hike not as temporary as expected, says ECB’s De Guindos

MADRID (Reuters) – Rising inflation in the Eurozone will not be as temporary as initially expected, European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said on Monday. “Our inflation is more persistent and, let’s say, not as temporary as we expected,” De Guindos said in an interview with radio station COPE.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ICYMI - ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected"

ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected" De Guindos was speaking in a radio interview (COPE):. "Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected" said that ECB forecasts (such as those for inflation) are subject to great uncertainties, such...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Debt Crisis#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Latvian
FXStreet.com

ECB governors sought greater acknowledgement of inflation risks – Reuters

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers wanted explicit acknowledgment of upside risks to inflation in the policy meeting last week but were rebuffed by Chief Economist Phillip Lane, Reuters reports, citing sources close to the debate. "Quite a few wanted to acknowledge the upside risks but Philip (Lane) pushed back...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

ECB’s Centeno warns of inflation uncertainty, urges caution

LISBON (Reuters) -European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Monday there was “uncertainty” about inflation that required constant monitoring, but that fresh anti-COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. “We have to remain cautious,” he told reporters. While lockdowns and other...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Slightly Less Dovish Due To Rising Inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Villeroy: Probably relatively close to the inflation peak

He said that the Euro area is probably relatively close to the inflation peak. His comments come after the ECB upped their inflation forecasts while downgrading their growth lower at their monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday. Struggling with supply shortages, Germany’s vast industrial sector has been unable...
BUSINESS
Metro International

ECB’s Villeroy sees new inflation regime after current rise

PARIS (Reuters) -After the current rise subsides, inflation in the euro zone will probably enter a new regime above the low levels seen in the years before the COVID crisis, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. Speaking a day after the European...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Reduces PEPP Purchases, Upgrades Inflation forecasts

The ECB meeting came largely in line with expectations. While leaving the policy rates unchanged, the members confirmed that the PEPP program would end in March 2022. Meanwhile, they have extended the reinvestment process and topped up the APP program, as means to continuously provide liquidity to the market. The staff economic projections saw sharp upgrades in inflation outlook over the years ahead.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

ECB Dials Back Pandemic Stimulus As Inflation Looms

The European Central Bank said Thursday it will end its 1.85-trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) pandemic-era bond purchasing programme (PEPP) in March but ramp up a pre-crisis asset buying scheme to soften the transition and bolster the eurozone economy. The ECB will wind down the pace of PEPP purchases in the first...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

ECB hawks disagreed with bond largesse, inflation outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank’s decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The ECB cut the pace of bond-buying on Thursday but also said...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ECB slows pace of stimulus, revises inflation expectations

FRANKFURT, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) revealed on Thursday its plan to wind down the stimulus in the form of asset purchase programs as it revised up its inflation expectations. The bank laid out a plan to scale down its twin asset purchase programs and indicated...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

ECB Begins 'Step-by-step' Stimulus Exit As Inflation Surges

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would wind down pandemic-era bond buys as the eurozone comes under pressure from soaring inflation, even as concerns grow about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The eurozone has "become better at coping with the pandemic waves", said ECB President Christine...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Meeting: High Inflation Still Transitory Or Time To Talk Tapering?

When will the ECB announce their interest rate decision?. The ECB will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday at 12:45. The fourth wave of COVID, the rapid spread of Omicron and partial lockdown restrictions are complicating the outlook for the ECB, ahead of what was expected to be a key meeting.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy