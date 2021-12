Does anyone know where Nicolas Cage is right now? Because four Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s were stolen from the automaker’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, in Michigan. Gone in 60 Seconds jokes aside, the thefts happened on Sunday, December 12 at around 10:50 PM at the plant, according to the News-Herald. The police opened an investigation and indicated that one of the Mustangs crashed through a security gate in order to exit the facility. No video footage of the incident is available.

FLAT ROCK, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO