Meta Admits ~50K Facebook Users Were Spied Upon

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) admitted that private surveillance companies targeted ~50,000 Facebook users. Meta, which owns and operates Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, alerted the...

FOXBusiness

Meta/Facebook voted worst company of 2021: survey

Facebook, which was recently rebranded as "Meta," was rated the worst company of the year according to a recent survey. The open-ended survey, which was performed on Survey Monkey via the Yahoo! Finance home page from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, received 1,541 respondents. Eight percent of the write-in votes...
BUSINESS
umassmedia.com

Facebook becomes Meta: now what?

On Oct. 28, 2021, Facebook released news that would send shockwaves across the technology and finance world. The company wrote in a press release, “CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together our apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” With talk of non-fungible tokens and the metaverse all over the news and social media, it’s critical to understand the ramifications of Facebook’s name change and what it means for the future of our technology, social lives and economy.
INTERNET
abc17news.com

Facebook takes aim at vast networks of spies for hire

Cybersecurity researchers from Facebook and a university have exposed a vast network of activity from surveillance-for-hire firms from India to Israel that they claim has used hacking tools and hundreds of fake personas to monitor journalists, dissidents and politicians around the world. As part of the investigation, Facebook parent firm...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Meta Introduces Professional Mode For Facebook Profiles

A new professional mode for Facebook profiles enables users to make money with features that were previously exclusive to Facebook Pages. In addition, Facebook Pages are getting new capabilities that were available only through Facebook Business Suite and third-party apps. Here’s more about all the updates rolling out for businesses...
INTERNET
theregister.com

Facebook locks out 1,500 fake accounts used by cyber-spy firms to snoop on people, alerts 50k potential targets

Facebook successor Meta on Thursday said it canceled 1,500 social media accounts used by seven surveillance-for-hire firms to conduct online attacks against government critics and members of civil society. These accounts were primarily used to observe targets and lure them into visiting malicious websites, or receiving booby-trapped messages, typically, that...
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

Facebook Bans 7 'Cyber Mercenary' Companies for Spying on 50,000 Users

Meta Platforms on Thursday revealed it took steps to deplatform seven cyber mercenaries that it said carried out “indiscriminate” targeting of journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition, and human rights activists located in over 100 countries, amid mounting scrutiny of surveillance technologies. To that end,...
INTERNET
gizmochina.com

Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories’ latest update lets users send & read texts from Facebook messenger

The latest update of the Ray-Ban Stories released in partnership with Facebook now Meta has added several features to the smart glasses. After the installation of the software update, users can use the built-in assistant to send texts, make voice calls and read messages via Messenger. The new software update also makes it possible for the user to use his voice to control media playback, like pausing or resuming playback, skipping a track, adjusting the volume, or even requesting the battery life update of the device.
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Meta Acts Against 7 Entities Found Spying on 50,000 Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has alerted some 50,000 users it believes were targeted by seven surveillance-for-hire entities based in China, Israel, India, and Macedonia. The global surveillance-for-hire industry targets specific people to compromise their devices and accounts, and collect intelligence. While companies often claim they only...
INTERNET
threatpost.com

Facebook Bans Spy-for-Hire Firms for Targeting 50K People

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said that the seven banned actors run fake accounts on its platforms to deceive users and plant malware on targets’ phones. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has kicked six alleged spy-for-hire “cyber-mercenaries” to the curb, along with a mysterious Chinese law-enforcement supplier. It accused the entities of collectively targeting about 50,000 people for surveillance.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Meta bans spying firms who targeted 50,000 users

Meta Platforms Inc. announced today that it has banned seven surveillance companies from its platforms for possibly targeting about 50,000 users. In a report, Meta said those 50,000 users will soon receive warnings that surveillance-for-hire companies may have focused their “malicious activities” on them. These companies, Meta said, often create fake accounts and scrape information from targets, some of whom are journalists and activists.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Meta Acquires ImagineOptix For Undisclosed Sum

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has acquired ImagineOptix, the Information reports. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. ImagineOptix is a North Carolina-based startup specializing in liquid crystal lenses that could be instrumental in reducing the size of VR headsets. Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social...
BUSINESS
sanelijolife.com

San Elijo Life and Meta/Facebook

Recognized in Meta’s (Facebook) -Small Business Advocacy Program. Ed Philbrick has published San Elijo Life Life since 2006 with the goal of building San Elijo Hills Comunity and supporting local San Elijo Hills businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
Upworthy

Homophobic customer insults queer server, restaurant owner shuts her down

Taking to the Reddit forum 'Ins*ne People Facebook,' a subreddit dedicated to sharing the wild and unbelievable things Facebook users share online, user Curtmandu posted a screenshot from their local steakhouse's page. Reportedly, one customer had a terrible experience at the restaurant because her male waiter had nail polish on. The customer claimed she would not return to Dakota's Steakhouse if the waiters continued to wear nail polish. However, the owner of the restaurant put their foot down and asserted that they supported their staff regardless of their background. The Reddit post has gone viral since it was first posted, receiving more than 25,000 upvotes, Bored Panda reports.
SOCIETY
