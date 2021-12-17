Substitute teacher at C.E. Murray High School arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a student
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A substitute teacher in Williamsburg County has been arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a student.
An investigation revealed Tamaris Develle Jones, 25, was working as a sub at C.E. Murray High School in October when he instructed a class that he was overseeing to follow him on Snapchat.
He then sent inappropriate messages to a juvenile student in the class through the social media app.
Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Jones on a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
An investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 16