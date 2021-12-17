ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Substitute teacher at C.E. Murray High School arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a student

By Tim Renaud
 7 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A substitute teacher in Williamsburg County has been arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a student.

An investigation revealed Tamaris Develle Jones, 25, was working as a sub at C.E. Murray High School in October when he instructed a class that he was overseeing to follow him on Snapchat.

He then sent inappropriate messages to a juvenile student in the class through the social media app.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Jones on a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

travis Johnson
6d ago

A teacher did the same thing at Rainbow lake middle school here in boiling Springs, SC and Spartanburg county police did nothing about it. I've asked news channels to do some digging and contact the sheriff office and and it's been over 2 years and still nothing. time for a new sheriff in Spartanburg

