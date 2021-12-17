ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead pipes have contaminated water for decades. Biden's new plan will replace them

By Deepa Shivaram
mtpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 35 years since Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to prohibit the use of pipes that were not lead-free in the country's water systems. But for decades, lead pipes and lead paint have continued to impact millions of people in their homes, schools and daycare centers, contaminating drinking...

wpr.org

Wisconsin communities receive funding from Biden administration's new focus on lead drinking water systems

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Wisconsin Thursday to tout new federal investments to help communities replace lead pipes in drinking water systems. Vilsack visited a water treatment plant in the City of Bloomer, which will receive $27.6 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Department of Rural Development.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Post

The EPA’s rule to replace lead pipes shows how broken Congress is

The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to require the replacement of lead pipes will improve the health of millions of Americans. It also shows how broken Congress is. Lead contamination has long been known to be unsafe for people at almost any level of exposure. That’s why the Clean Air...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
bloomberglaw.com

Lead Pipe Replacement Aims Hinge on Workforce, Training Capacity

Pipefitter unions say they can meet the demand for more workers. Contractors report high levels of difficulty finding employees. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan resulted in billions of dollars dedicated to removing lead from drinking water systems, demanding construction industries hit hard by the tight labor market step up to meet those promises amid doubts they can do so.
POLITICS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Maloney Announces $428 Million Headed to New York to Strengthen Water Systems, Replace Lead Pipes and Service Lines

Today, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) announced that New York will soon receive $428,072,000 in federal funding to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems, including the replacement of dangerous lead service lines and pipes, from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding is the first round of a five-year investment authorized by this new law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

EPA announces tighter lead water rules, as White House vows to replace pipes

The White House on Thursday announced it’s aiming to replace every lead pipe in the United States over the next decade, while the Environmental Protection Agency announced steps tightening rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement that the new...
POTUS
Elkhart Truth

Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

FRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an effort to further lower lead levels in drinking water, the Biden administration on Thursday announced $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal and tighter lead limits. The new, tougher limits to be imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency...
POLITICS
enr.com

EPA Outlines Plan to Speed Lead Pipe Removals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will issue guidance on how to comply with a Lead and Copper Rule finalized by the Trump administration in 2020. But it will also propose, in coming months, a new rule to speed up lead service line replacements, which critics contend take too long.
U.S. POLITICS
KITV.com

Plan finalized for flushing of contaminated water from Navy's water system

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The finalized plan for the flushing of contaminated water from the Navy's water system was signed off on Friday, Dec. 17. The Hawai'i Department of Health, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency all approving the 'Drinking Water Sampling Plan.'. RELATED STORY: Residents affected by...
HONOLULU, HI
US News and World Report

Biden 'Deeply Troubled' by Kellogg's Plan to Replace Striking Workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Co's plans to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees after they voted down a proposed contract this week. Biden, who has put unions at the center of his policymaking, said such actions undermine the critical role...
LABOR ISSUES
wateronline.com

What's Next: Replacing The Nation's Lead Pipes Through Policy And Innovation

Someday, we may point to 2021 as the beginning of the end of lead pipes in this country, a problem that was largely created a century ago when they were installed to carry our drinking water. President Biden began 2021 with a focus on replacing 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes, declaring that all Americans deserve clean drinking water. Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November, earmarking $15 billion for lead service line identification, planning, design, and replacement over the next five years, putting an end to the usual state match requirement for this funding and ensuring that 49 percent of these funds (up from a ceiling of 35 percent and an actual average of 27 percent) are allocated as principal forgiveness loans or grants to lessen the burden on disadvantaged communities. The Build Back Better Act, as it stands right now (though still in Congress), would include another $9 billion in grants for lead pipe replacement, including for disadvantaged communities who have historically not been able to access this funding as readily as other communities. The Lead and Copper Rule Revisions may go into effect by the time this article is published.
