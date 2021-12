“You’re a body. Once that body’s used up, they’ll just bring somebody else in and do the work,” says Amazon employee. Last month, two Amazon workers reportedly died within hours of each other in the Bessemer, Alabama facility. Now, two of their co-workers are speaking out through workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union, alleging the e-commerce company is trying to cover up the deaths.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO