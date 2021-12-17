ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Eldredge forced to postpone 'favorite show of the entire year' after testing positive for COVID

By Monica Rivera
 7 days ago

Brett Eldredge tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, just 24 hours before his first Glow tour stop in Chicago — a hometown show for the 35-year-old.

Eldredge was visibly disappointed as he took to social media to share the news with fans saying, "Today has been a really rough day. I was about to go to the airport to fly… and play my favorite show of the entire year, the Glow show in Chicago… Unfortunately, it turns out I have COVID, which really sucks.”

Eldredge followed up with some positive news telling fans the shows, originally scheduled for December 17 & 18 at the Chicago Theatre, will now take place December 29 & 30 at the same venue.

“I promise you, it’s going to be one of the best shows you’ve seen,” Eldredge ensured fans of the rescheduled performances. “It’s just a really special show, so hopefully you can still come out.”

Edredge’s newest Christmas album, Mr. Christmas album is available now.

One last note Brett made to fans was the possibility of seeing him on some pre-recorded television appearances this week. He made clear those appearances happened pre-diagnosis and he has been properly quarantining since his positive test.

