Elle, a new French-Italian concept by co-owners Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, opened Dec. 21 at 33730 Bainbridge Road in Solon. First announced in April, the upscale eatery and lounge is housed in the space of the former Harvest Kitchen, which closed in July 2019. The space seats about 100 people, with 30 to 40 more on a side patio. The menu features craft cocktails and French-Italian food – curated by chef Patrick Capuozzo, heading the kitchen. Capuozzo previously worked at Parallax, Nora and the Flying Fig, all in Cleveland. The menu also features starters like lamb meatballs; wood-fired flatbreads; house-made pizza and entrees like wood-fired short ribs.

SOLON, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO