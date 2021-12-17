Major technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO