Rent A Daughter Senior Care

Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Finding the right home care can relieve your stress. In today’s world stress is a major factor in everyone’s life even without a pandemic. No matter how hard we try to make the right decisions, we can’t always be sure of our choices. A decision you might face is how to...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
WNDU

Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One Michiana mom will celebrate her first Christmas as a homeowner. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County had its fifth house dedication for 2021 Friday night. Erika Fowler went through Habitat’s homeownership program in eight months, but the program usually takes 18 months to complete....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WRAL News

Local senior care center received dozens of gifts for residents

Seniors all across the world have been isolated for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Home Instead Senior Care received dozens of gifts for seniors all across the county. The coordinator says without this program, many of the seniors would have nothing else this Christmas. She says most of them ask...
CHARITIES
agdaily.com

Farmer’s Daughter: Sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves

Not long ago, I did something I never thought I would do: I publicly admitted I needed to step back from The Farmer’s Daughter USA to focus on my mental health and wellbeing. It took me weeks of agonizing over whether I should do it before I finally felt comfortable (er, comfortable-ish) hitting publish. It was all a bit surreal because I saw all the things falling apart around me — not answering emails, ignoring comments, a loss of interest and passion — yet I couldn’t admit to myself that I was burnt out.
AGRICULTURE
fox44news.com

Christmas for seniors in care facilities

WACO, Texas — Many senior care residents are extremely excited to be having a somewhat normal holiday season after last year, and the facility supervisors are just as happy. “So most definitely it’s opened a lot more,” Greenview Manor Administrator Seth Robins said. “People are able to go out on pass. People are able to go out on night pass if they want to.”
WACO, TX
beverlypress.com

Innovation drives strategies for senior care

Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living, has provided insights into how the senior living industry is evolving in 2022 to meet the changing needs of aging adults. A combination of innovation, excellent clinical care and hospitality, continuous investment in research, collaboration with academic partnerships and state-of-the-art...
HEALTH SERVICES
KITV.com

Senior care homes concerned about COVID surge, holiday gatherings

HONOLULU (KITV4)- About 80 seniors live at Lunalilo Home or go there for adult daycare. Dozens more a week pick up prepared meals to take home. Interim Executive Director Dr. Poki'i Balaz says she's concerned the surge in COVID cases, plus the holiday gatherings, could be a bad combination. "Here...
HONOLULU, HI
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Thank a senior care worker

While many of us are celebrating the holidays with our families, please take a moment to thank the many dedicated and brave workers at Pennsylvania’s senior care facilities, including nursing homes. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, nursing homes have been Ground Zero for the virus. What may surprise some is that the pandemic remains a very real risk to nursing home residents and workers.
HEALTH SERVICES
WAFB.com

‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) - A Tennessee family adopted a set of four siblings, making them a family of 12 in time for the holidays. Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for nearly three years. The couple already had six of their own children when they started fostering in 2018, most already living on their own outside of their house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wicked Local

OPINION COLUMN: Self-care: the importance of nutrition for seniors

Over the past year, there has been immense focus on self-care as we continue to cope with stress (among other challenges) related to the pandemic. Self-care is about taking proactive steps to keep yourself physically, mentally and emotionally healthy. It is not a new idea or practice – nowadays there is a greater awareness of its importance. Taking the time for self-care helps you maintain your overall health and happiness, while better coping with stress, illness, disability and many other life challenges.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Denver

Comfort Dental’s ‘Care Day’ Provides Free Services To Those In Need

DENVER (CBS4) — Comfort dental spent the morning on Thursday spreading some holiday cheer by offering free dental care to those in need. It’s part of the dental office’s annual “Care Day.”(credit: CBS) Between 7:30 and 11 Thursday morning, Comfort Dental locations across the country offered free services to around 4,000 patients. Dentists at one Denver office say it’s an important day because so many people are still struggling to afford the care they need. “It’s something that means a lot to all of us. We are happy to do it and we are trying to fill a need that needs to be served,” said Dentist Michael Love. (credit: CBS) More than 100 Comfort Dental locations across the country participate in the free care day.
DENVER, CO
The Conscious Cat

2021 AAFP Feline Senior Care Guidelines, Part 1: Caring for Aging Cats Begins At Home

Thanks to improvements in veterinary medicine, better nutrition, and the fact that most pet cats are indoor cats, cats are living longer than ever before, but with longer lifespans, they are also facing the inevitable issues of old age. The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) is recognizing these dramatic changes since they last published senior care guidelines in 2009. The 2021 AAFP Senior Cat Care Guidelines, created by a task force of experts in feline clinical medicine, consist of 26 jam-packed pages of health management practices for feline practitioners, stressing the importance of engaging the cat parent in all aspects of caring for aging cats.
PETS
KHON2

Holiday Visitation Rules at Senior Care Communities

Senior Care Centers across the island are anticipating visitors for the holidays after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. Homeowners...
