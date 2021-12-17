Rent A Daughter Senior Care

DENVER (CBS4) — Comfort dental spent the morning on Thursday spreading some holiday cheer by offering free dental care to those in need. It’s part of the dental office’s annual “Care Day.”(credit: CBS) Between 7:30 and 11 Thursday morning, Comfort Dental locations across the country offered free services to around 4,000 patients. Dentists at one Denver office say it’s an important day because so many people are still struggling to afford the care they need. “It’s something that means a lot to all of us. We are happy to do it and we are trying to fill a need that needs to be served,” said Dentist Michael Love. (credit: CBS) More than 100 Comfort Dental locations across the country participate in the free care day.

