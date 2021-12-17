Law School Wants You To Know They Lost Your Exam… K Thx BYE!!!!!!!

It is not every day that a boutique IP law firm is profiled in Inc. magazine, much less highlighted two years in a row as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S., as well as the fastest-growing law firm for 2021. But for Caldwell IP, the attention is quickly becoming routine. Besides for the firm’s meteoric growth — achieved in the midst of this seemingly never-ending pandemic — Caldwell’s focus on recruiting female attorneys is worth our attention and plaudits. As we approach the end of 2021, a year that saw increased attention on patent law’s gender gap, I think it is fitting to spotlight a firm that is doing its best to render that gender gap a relic of the past. I was very pleased, therefore, to have had the opportunity for an introductory call post-IP Dealmakers with the chair of Caldwell IP’s Life Sciences Patent Group, Katherine Ann Rubino, in which I got the chance to learn more about the firm and its commitment to public service. And I am especially pleased that Katie has agreed to be my final interviewee of 2021, which for so many in the IP community was a year of challenge and adaptation to our new reality, particularly on the work front.

