Movies

CLEAN: Official Trailer for Thriller from Paul Solet And Adrien Brody

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTormented by a past life, garbage man Clean (Adrien Brody) attempts a life of quiet redemption. But when his good intentions mark him a target of local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), Clean is forced to reconcile...

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
IGN

Firebite: Exclusive Official Trailer

Firebite premieres Thursday, December 16 on AMC+ with new episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series also stars Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), amongst others. Created, directed, and written by Australia's most celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) alongside Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards), with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man, Dead Europe) joining as director, Firebite is an AMC Studios original production with See-Saw Films.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for shark thriller The Requin starring Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper

Saban Film has released a trailer, poster and images for director Le-Van Kiet’s upcoming thriller The Requin which stars Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper as a couple who find their romantic getaway at a remote seaside villa take a dangerous turn when their villa is reduced to little more than a raft during a storm and they find themselves swept out to sea and the target of a school of deadly Great White sharks; take a look here…
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Documentary INSECURE: THE END

HBO has released this official trailer for their new documentary INSECURE: THE END which will debut on HBO Max SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26 in advance of its HBO premiere on MONDAY, DECEMBER 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Logline: An intimate look at the making of the final season and the cultural...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Horror-thriller Ditched gets a trailer, poster and promo images

Ahead of its VOD release this January, Dread has shared a trailer, poster and images for Ditched, the upcoming horror-thriller from writer-director Christopher Donaldson which follows a young paramedic (Marika Sila), as she wakes up in an overturned ambulance, trapped with two prisoners on medical transfer, who find themselves in a fight for survival as the victims of an ambush.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#Ifc Films
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Brazen' Murder Mystery Thriller with Alyssa Milano

"Careful, Grace. Reign in your over-active imagination. Or I will do it for you." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Brazen, a murder mystery thriller adapted from "Brazen Virtue" by Nora Roberts. Grace, a prominent mystery writer and crime expert, hurries to her family home in Washington, D.C., after her estranged sister summons her. But when her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of the detective and gets involved in the case… Which doesn't sound like a good idea? But "true crime" is popular these days! So why not? Alyssa Milano stars as Grace, along with Sam Page, Malachi Weir, Barry W. Levy, Colleen Wheeler, Lossen Chambers, and Matthew Finlan. This looks like the weekly "crime drama" TV special, not anything worthwhile to watch in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued. Yes indeed, this is about a man in a basement. A couple in Paris decide to sell a basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual, until he moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. But soon they discover that this man who bought it has a troubled past and the couple's life is turned upside down. It stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, and Denise Chalem. This looks quite creepy & unsettling in the best of ways - a guy who doesn't seem threatening is the ultimate manipulator, twisting people towards his thinking. Very scary stuff.
MOVIES
IGN

The King's Daughter - Official Trailer

Watch The King's Daughter trailer. Starring Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, and narrated by Julie Andrews, The King's Daughter focuses on King Louis XIV and his quest for immortality. The King (Brosnan) manages to capture a mermaid's life force, but things become complicated when his illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) bonds with the mermaid. The King's Daughter releases in theaters on January 21, 2022.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Ridder Films Presents New Trailer For Psychological Thriller, “Help”

Ridder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, have debuted a new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP. Filmed over just 12 days at the height of the U.K.’s lockdown with a cast and crew of 20, HELP is a testament to ingenuity during difficuly times.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

The Bad Guys - Official Trailer

Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become ... The Good Guys? The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (animator, the Kung Fu Panda films), making his feature-directing debut. The film is produced by Damon Ross (development executive Trolls, The Boss Baby, co-producer Nacho Libre) and Rebecca Huntley (associate producer, The Boss Baby). The executive producers are Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, and Patrick Hughes. The Bad Guys arrives in theaters on April 22, 2022.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

New Trailer for Thriller CONFESSION in Theaters and On Demand this January

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director David Beton’s action-thriller, CONFESSION. The film, starring Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”, “Fortunate Son”) and Colm Meany (Seberg, “Star Trek : Deep Space Nine”), had its market premiere at EFM earlier this year. Uncork’d will be releasing the film in theaters January 21, 2022 followed by a VOD release Jan 25.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Delays Release to 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 has hunted down another new release date. Lionsgate announced Wednesday that it is pushing back the Keanu Reeves-starring action film by almost a year, from May 27, 2022, to March 24, 2023. The film was originally set to hit the big screen May 21, 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionsgate shared the news in a video posted to its social media channels, along with the written message, “Be seeing you.” Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three John Wick movies, is returning to helm a script from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The three previous films...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Dallas Critics Pick THE POWER OF THE DOG as Best Film

Jane Campion's Power of the Dog has been picked as Best Picture of the Year by the Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association. Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee were honored for their fine performances in the film, as was director Jane Campion (also winning for Best Screenplay), while Kristen Stewart got the nod as Best Actress in Spencer and Ariana DeBose was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for her fiery turn in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
DALLAS, TX
IGN

The Lost City - Official Trailer

Popular romance-adventure author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her novels. However, while on tour promoting her latest book with her cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who wants her to lead him to the treasure referenced in her new story. Alan prepares to rescue Loretta, and the unlikely pair find themselves on an epic jungle adventure that will test their survival skills as they search for the ancient treasure. The upcoming movie will also star Brad Pitt. The Lost City releases in theaters in March 2022.
MOVIES

