Hi! I have a nice old Lumia 1020 that I want to repurpose for my kids so they can play games on it without internet. It's currently set up with my super old Microsoft account that I no longer have access to. I don't want my kids having access to my photos or files on the phone. When going into the Photos app and OneDrive Albums I can still see offline content of folders and photos there, and can open to view photos. I can also see all my old OneDrive folders in the Documents section in the OneDrive app. I've tried to go to Settings and reset the Microsoft Office app to hopefully remove all offline content, but this content still displays!

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO