For 15 years, starting at HuffPost and continuing at Thrive Global, I’ve had a tradition of giving sweaters or pajamas to team members as a holiday gift. But this holiday season, what we gave instead was the gift of giving. We gave each Thriver a $100 charity gift card from TisBest to give to the charity of their choice. It’s part of Ray Dalio’s campaign to #RedefineGifting. For the past two years, Ray has teamed up with various friends and partners, including me and Thrive Global, to give away thousands of TisBest charity gift cards for people to pass on to a charity of their choice.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO