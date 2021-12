For more than two decades, Nas has dropped unforgettable classics, but in retrospect, he admits there are a few things he would change. In a recent interview with i-D Magazine, the rap veteran was asked if he would redo any of his albums if given the chance. The answer was, yes. Out of 18 projects since his 1994 Illmatic debut, he confesses that he would make changes to both I Am... and Nastradamus. "I don't even know what's on those albums. I could probably remember two songs for each album," he responded.

