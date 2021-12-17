ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia demands NATO, US deny Ukraine membership, roll back military deployments

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239Chb_0dPcGDeM00

Russia is demanding that the U.S. and NATO deny Ukraine membership into the alliance and asking for a rollback in military deployments, according to draft security agreements released Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released two documents that were given to the U.S. during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

In a press release, the ministry said U.S. officials were “given detailed explanations” of the treaties, adding that it hopes Washington will “enter serious talks with Russia in the near future.”

A White House official told The Hill, "We are prepared to discuss matters of security and strategic concern with Russia"

"We are having discussions with European allies and partners, and will be in touch with the Russian government on next steps soon," the official said.

The documents come as the U.S. and allies raise alarms about Russia massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine, sparking fears of a possible invasion similar to when Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Moscow, meanwhile, says it's worried about Ukraine’s buildup of troops in the region. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would seek “reliable and long-term security guarantees” to prevent any NATO movements that would threaten the region.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that the U.S. has seen Russia’s demands and is discussing them with European allies.

“There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners,” she said. “We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy free from outside interference.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg separately said the alliance received Russia’s proposals and that “should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures.”

The proposals to the U.S. and NATO call for the alliance to prevent further eastward expansion, specifically not granting membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet bloc nations.

The drafts also call for all parties to agree not to deploy land-based intermediate- and short-range missiles in areas that allow them to reach other parties.

In its draft proposal to the U.S., Russia is proposing that the U.S. not establish any military bases in former Soviet states that are not members of NATO or develop any bilateral military cooperation with those countries.

The agreement also calls for both sides to refrain from deploying warships and aircraft to areas where they can attack targets in the territory of the other party.

The proposed agreement with NATO specifically calls for the alliance to not deploy any more forces or weaponry to territory that were not there in 1997, except in “cases to eliminate a threat of security of one or more parties” with mutual consent.

Updated at 10:32 a.m.

Comments / 35

Terry Kabat
7d ago

Putin is testing biden and China is watching to see the response. They will reevaluate there demands if the U S stands there ground. Taiwan is watching also.

Reply
9
Minion Horde
7d ago

Putin: "Russian troop movements within Russia's borders are its right and not open for discussion by outside parties."Ukraine: "Since Russia is massing thousands of troops & accompanying hardware on our border, we will respond by mobilizing our forces, deploying them to that region, as is also our sovereign right."Putin: "You can't do that! That is provocative and alarming!"

Reply(5)
8
Michael L Reinhardt
7d ago

so Putin is saying that we need his permission to put soldiers and weapons in Ukraine to protect Ukraine from him? not how that works!

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia now has 265,000 troops near Ukraine border

Russia now has about 265,000 troops stationed within 250 miles of its border with Ukraine, according to a new assessment of troop movements by Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. Danilov revealed the assessment of Russian military activity during a visit to the Ivano-Frankivsk region,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin Gets Early Christmas Gift as Ukraine Cowers From War

MOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes. As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed. Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Military Base#White House#European#Russian
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
POLITICS
Iola Register

Putin fears NATO. Here’s why

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, adding Moscow was not to blame for Europe’s gas price crisis. European spot gas prices hit another all-time high this week after the Yamal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

420K+
Followers
50K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy