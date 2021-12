JAY-Z hopped onto Alicia Keys' Twitter Spaces room to chat about the music industry on Tuesday night, giving his thoughts on a potential Verzuz match-up by telling the hundreds in the audience that he believes nobody can stand alongside him on that platform. Since he made the comments, hip-hop fans have been theorizing on who would be best to face-off against the legendary New York rapper, naming artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more. One fan even mentioned that Eminem might be a good challenger, but not many agree with that.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO