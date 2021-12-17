ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

John Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe will arrive on campus after Christmas

On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1LFb_0dPcG6YW00
UK Athletics

We’re just over a week away from the anticipated arrival of five-star freshman Shaedon Sharpe. After announcing his decision to enroll early at Kentucky in November and signing with the program shortly after, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect is set to join the team after Christmas.

Arriving after the holiday

Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced Thursday that Sharpe would come back with the rest of the team after the Christmas holiday.

“What’s the date today? I think he comes after Christmas, when we come back for Christmas. Great kid,” Calipari said.

No expectations yet

What are the program’s expectations upon his arrival? Has Calipari changed his tune at all regarding Sharpe’s potential impact this season — should he play, of course? They haven’t gotten that far.

“Let’s just get him to campus,” Calipari said. “Let’s just get him here.”

Sharpe, rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus, committed to Kentucky back on September 7. He chose the Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State and the G League Ignite.

“Special impact”

Standing 6-5, 195 pounds, Calipari believes Sharpe has the ability to make a “special impact” on the Kentucky basketball program.

“Shaedon has the ability to be one of those guys that we’ve had make a special impact on this program,” Calipari said at the time of Sharpe’s signing. “He is an elite scorer with a ton of upside. He’s a 6-5 athlete who I would describe as bouncy. What I love about Shaedon is the work he has put in over the last year to take his game to the next level.

“I look forward to seeing that work ethic take on a new challenge at Kentucky.”

Ready for whatever, whenever

Is Sharpe expecting to play immediately? Not at all. In fact, his plan is to come in and redshirt this season before returning in 2022-23.

Should his number be called, though, the five-star guard will be ready.

“His mindset is just to go there and get ready,” Sharpe’s mentor Dwayne Washington, told KSR. “If Coach (Cal) says, “I need you to play,” he’s going to play. He’s not going out there to play, he’s going out there to practice, but that can change at any moment.”

We’ll find out for certain in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

John Calipari vows to schedule any team, anywhere following COVID cancellation

Kentucky was supposed to play an instate rival Wednesday night. Instead of hosting Louisville at Rupp Arena, the Wildcats scrambled to schedule Western Kentucky, defeating the Toppers 95-60 in Lexington. COVID-19 served as the catalyst, and the way things are trending, it’s likely that it will not be the last time Kentucky’s schedule will abruptly change this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Everything Kentucky coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' win over Western Kentucky

Kentucky produced its second straight strong performance, trouncing Western Kentucky 95-60 in a late notice game put together to benefit local communities rocked by recent tornados. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to take on rival Louisville, but after the Cardinals canceled for COVID-19-related reasons, Kentucky searched for another opponent and made the most of that opportunity.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari not about to let cancellations stop Kentucky

John Calipari is not about to let some COVID-related cancellations stop his Kentucky Wildcats. Numerous programs recently have gone on pause or had games cancelled or postponed due to COVID issues. Kentucky’s game against rival Louisville that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed too because of COVID issues with the Cardinals. So the Wildcats got together with Western Kentucky and asked the Hilltoppers to play on Wednesday instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Calipari leaves open possibility of rescheduling Louisville game

With the rest of the college basketball season now seemingly in flux, anything feels possible when it comes to scheduling over the next several months. Cancelations and postponements of games have been taking over sports in North America the last couple of weeks, and Kentucky has had to deal with two separate COVID-19 incidents during that time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn Star Announces He’s Sitting Out Team’s Bowl Game

A handful of the top college football players around the country have already opted out of their team’s bowl games later this month. On Tuesday, an Auburn defensive star announced his intention to take a pass on the upcoming Birmingham Bowl. Cornerback Roger McCreary shared a note on Twitter...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Basketball#Christmas Holiday
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy