Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Credit Karma to support Olive’s continued explosive growth and transformation of healthcare. Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, announced the appointment of Nichole Mustard to its Board of Directors. With more than two decades of experience scaling businesses, Mustard will support Olive as it continues to grow and expand its ecosystem of industry pioneers to fundamentally change healthcare.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO