If you’re facing the prospect of a vegan January but have no idea where to start, meat substitutes are a reassuring springboard from which to dive into your new plant-based diet.When you first try veganism, you’re often confronted with a sense of foreboding as to what a plate of food should even look like without a slab of meat on it. Like Joey Tribbiani wondering what all the furniture points towards when you don’t own a TV, it can be destabilising to no longer have a protein-packed centrepiece for each meal.And although we’d advise that it’s good to start experimenting...

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO