Blue Beetle Movie is Now Set for 2023 Theatrical Release

By Michael Baculinao
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA while ago, we learned that Warner Bros. and HBO Max are developing a film centered on the Jaime Reyes iteration of DC hero Blue Beetle. Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto was hired to direct the film followed by the casting of Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña as the...

Xolo Maridueña
The Flash: Man of Steel Star Michael Shannon Set to Appear According to Cast List

There's a lot of anticipation to the upcoming DCEU film The Flash as it is expected to venture into the multiverse as it is going to feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton iterations of Batman as well as the potential appearances of other DC characters. Now, a new detail has emerged in which it seems that a villain from a past DCEU film will also be making an appearance in the upcoming film.
‘Blue Beetle’ Moves to Theaters; ‘Toto,’ ‘Last Train to New York’ Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters. Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
The Batman Producer Reveals Why the Film is Not Part of the Multiverse

The DCEU is about to venture into the multiverse with the upcoming film The Flash. However, one upcoming DC film that won't have any connective tissue to the DCEU films is Matt Reeves' The Batman which is going to be a fresh start for the Caped Crusader and will also be a standalone story. So why is it not going to be part of the DCEU multiverse? Now, we have the answer.
Xolo Maridueña’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Gets Official Release Date

In a recent release, Warner Bros. revealed that Xolo Maridueña’s new Blue Beetle film for HBO Max would be released on August 18th, 2023. A Senior writer & Editor, James is a postgraduate in biotechnology and has an immense interest in following news developments. Quiet by nature, he is an avid Lacrosse player. He is responsible for handling the office staff writers and providing them with the latest updates happenings in the world. He writes for almost all sections of Editorials 24.
“Blue Beetle” Skips HBO Max For Cinemas

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ “Blue Beetle,” originally slated to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, is now slated to head to movie theaters. The studio announced that the feature, DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero and starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Mariduena, will get a theatrical release from August 18th 2023.
