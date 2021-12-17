ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

234 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 17

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfgc_0dPcDaeK00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and 166 recoveries since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 176.4.

There are 670 active cases in the county. There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 65 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Nine patients are in ICU’s.

213 new cases in Albany County’s December 16 update

As of Thursday, 77.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 61.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.1%.

“As we race to control the latest surge of new COVID infections, especially as we approach the holidays at the end of the month, there has been a huge increase in the number of people going to get their first vaccine doses and booster shots recently. Over the last week, there were 5,137 new first doses in Albany County, compared to only 1,660 the week before. That’s a more than 200% jump from week to week,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Warren County reports death of teen in Dec. 16 COVID update

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website . Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Update on KN-95 mask and at-home COVID test kit distribution in Albany

On Thursday, the City of Albany received more than 30,000 KN-95 Masks and approximately 3,000 At-Home COVID Test Kits as part of a County-wide initiative by local leaders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID. The city's COVID Equity Task Force will help determine the most equitable and prompt distribution of these vital and scarce resources.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Preparing for COVID winter surge

This week on Empire State Weekly, as coronavirus cases continue climbing, the colder weather is moving in, and more people are spending more time indoors. We take a look at how the state plans to combat this latest surge of infections. We caught up with New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, as she recovers from a breakthrough case of covid, she's sharing her message to vaccinated and unvaccinated New Yorkers as we head into the new year.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

City of Albany struggling to keep employees

Over the past six months, the City of Albany has lost 120 employees. A letter signed by many department heads was sent to the Albany Common Council, asking them to consider salary increases for current employees, as well as new hires, to help prevent them from leaving.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Executive#Weather#Icu#State
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont distributes in hours all 30k free home virus tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — All of the 30,000 free take-home test kits that were to be distributed Thursday to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been given out, the Vermont Health Department said Thursday. Additional kits will be distributed on Friday at Agency of Transportation sites. The state is planning to […]
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in New York

A case of a fatal rabbit disease has been confirmed in New York State. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, or RHDV2, in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County on December 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Court denies request to throw out St. Clare’s pension case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christmas came early for many former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital. The state Supreme Court denied the request from the Albany Catholic Diocese to dismiss the pension case. “Lots of magic happens at Christmas and I think this is some of it,” said Mary Hartshorne, Chairman of the St. Clare’s Pension […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy