Longest full moon of 2021 is coming this weekend

The longest full moon of 2021 will shine Saturday night into Sunday morning. According to NASA, “The Moon will be in the sky for a total of 15 hours 33 minutes, with 14 hours 34 minutes of this when the Sun is down.”. The peak of the full...
A solar storm that erupted on the sun on Dec. 20, might cause disruption before Christmas, 2021 as NASA warned of an incoming “impact” that could cause radio disruptions and GPS issues, reports say. According to a report by Space.com, the solar storm may boost northern lights displays...
I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.
