Longest full moon of 2021 is coming this weekend

I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.

