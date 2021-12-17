ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Longest full moon of 2021 is coming this weekend

By Marcus Schneck
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The longest full moon of 2021 will shine Saturday night into Sunday morning. According to NASA, “The Moon will be in the sky for a total of 15 hours 33 minutes, with 14 hours 34 minutes of this when the Sun is down.”. The peak of the full...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Debbie Centeno

The Experience of a Full Moon Gong Bath

I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.
CLERMONT, FL
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
125K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy