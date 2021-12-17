ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

#BREAKING Bruins Game Versus Canadiens Saturday Postponed.

letsgobruins.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig announcement in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. The NHL announced that Saturday's game between the Canadiens and Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre as been postponed....

www.letsgobruins.net

985thesportshub.com

Bruins provide update on the Tuukka Rask decision

Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask’s inevitable return to the Bruins is drawing closer. In fact, the 34-year-old Rask, who has made it clear that this is the only place he wants to play, has gone from solo workouts to working with the team as their emergency backup goaltender on the Warrior Ice Arena sheet in a matter of weeks.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Another 2015 first-round pick has requested a trade from the Bruins

The 2015 NHL Draft isn’t getting much better for the Bruins. A day after word of Jakub Zboril’s season-ending injury was confirmed by the Bruins, and less than a month after Jake DeBrusk made his trade request public, Zach Senyshyn has decided to join in on the fun with a trade request of his own.
NHL
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Don Sweeney Confirms Bruins Are In Trade Talks.

The Boston Bruins are just a couple of points out of a Wild Card spot and in a pretty solid position considering they've played some of the least amount of games in the Eastern Conference. The team does have some holes though if they're planning on making a serious playoff...
NHL

