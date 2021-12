CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at the Dollar General on Marshall Mill Road. According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 9:30 p.m. When they made it to the scene, deputies were told that a person came into the store and demanded cash from the register. The person took an unknown amount of money from the store.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO