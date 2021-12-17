ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard says it won't require SAT or ACT scores through 2026

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard on Thursday said it won't require applicants submit SAT or ACT scores through 2026, as the Ivy League institution joins other colleges that are either temporarily or permanently becoming "test optional" for would-be students. That means that students seeking entry into the classes of 2027, 2028, 2029 and...

Comments / 31

MAXHEADROOM
7d ago

Lol gotta keep those minority freebies coming. Apologies to Asian and Caucasian students for not rewarding your hard work.

Reply(4)
24
Trump-Biden suck
7d ago

I guess they are no longer an elite school. Sounds like the rules to get into a Community College

Reply(1)
25
SurfsUp
7d ago

Hahaha, affirmative action all the way. Don't recruit from Harvard for their graduates during that time line.

Reply(1)
11
kubaradio.com

CSU System Poised To Drop SAT And ACT Admission Requirement

(Undated) — High school students may no longer need to take standardized tests to apply for schools in the California State University system. The L-A Times says Cal State is poised to eliminate the S-A-T and A-C-T from its admissions requirements. Chancellor Joseph Castro voiced his approval for dropping...
COLLEGES
HuffingtonPost

Cal State University System May Soon End SAT, ACT Requirements

The California State University system is set to drop the SAT or the ACT as an admission requirement, the Los Angeles Times reported, a major step by the college system to expand access to higher education amid criticism that the standardized tests are biased against low-income people and students of color.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bpr.org

SAT and ACT scores are optional at a record number of schools for 2022, group says

For students applying for college in fall 2022, there’s a greater chance than ever that they can skip admission exams like the SAT and ACT. The test-optional movement started before the pandemic as a way to open doors for students who might have good grades and resumes but don’t do well on standardized exams. COVID-19 forced more schools to join in as testing opportunities were canceled in 2020.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Who stands to gain most from Harvard’s SAT-optional policy? Harvard admissions officials.

It was a kind of relief when the logistical exigencies of the pandemic forced hundreds of elite schools to drop standardized test requirements. At minimum, the tests tell us all sorts of things we’d rather not hear, like “educational opportunity remains very unequally distributed” or “for all their hard work, your child is still not very good at math.” And when debates flared over higher education, the tests were always the hottest flashpoint. Activists say biased tests contribute to stark disparities, while opponents of affirmative action wave those same test score gaps as evidence of discrimination against Whites and Asians.
COLLEGES
The Week

Tweaking Harvard's admissions rules won't make America less elitist

Harvard University's decision not to require standardized test scores for admission for at least the next four years is rightly seen as a harbinger of broader institutional change in higher education. Supporters of that change argue it will make admissions fairer to students who perform poorly on such tests but excel in other ways. Critics contend it will only give admissions offices more latitude to build the kind of student body that maximizes the school's future donations — or that its real aim is to keep a lid on the number of Asian-American enrollees.
COLLEGES
nbc15.com

UW system extends ACT/SAT optional testing

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin System officials have decided to let freshman applicants forego sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years. Historically incoming freshmen had to include their scores on their applications but the system suspended that requirement in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants.
MADISON, WI
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
chapelboro.com

UNC Faculty Fear Political Influence in Recent Admin Hires

With the recent appointment of astrophysicist Chris Clemens as UNC’s next provost and several faculty leaving the university, some faculty members say there is a concerning trend of political influence at Carolina. Associate UNC history professor William Sturkey recently spoke during 97.9 The Hill’s For ‘Em On The Hill...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
coastreportonline.com

ASOCC asks for student COVID-19 testing prior to spring semester

The Student Senate and Executive Board of the Associated Students of Orange Coast College adopted a resolution on Dec. 3 asking Coast Community College District leadership to require vaccine exempt students to begin COVID-19 testing the week of Jan. 24. CCCD’s current testing policy only requires students to begin testing...
ORANGE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CSU Schools To Implement COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Requirement For Students And Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California State University campuses will be joining University of California schools in requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff. The CSU system announced their booster vaccine requirement on Wednesday. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. Students and staff at CSU campuses will now need to get their booster by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of their original vaccination. The UC system announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Several UC schools have also announced that they will be switching back to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter term. CSU schools – who are on a semester system and start their winter term later in January – have not detailed plans to start with online classes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
WNCT

Duke University to go remote for start spring 2022 semester

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke University will be starting the spring 2022 semester remotely, according to a news release. From Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, all undergraduate and graduate/professional classes will be remote. In-person instruction is expected to resume on Jan. 10. The university says students should be ready to submit proof that they have […]
DURHAM, NC
Daily Tar Heel

UNC announces updated COVID-19 policies for spring semester return

UNC announced updated COVID-19 policies in a campus-wide email Wednesday, as cases of the omicron variant rise across the country and in Orange County. As of now, classes for the spring semester will resume Jan. 10. The University will require prior-to-arrival testing for unvaccinated students and for all students living in residence halls regardless of their vaccination status.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Kansas Reflector

‘Rational distrust’ of health system spurs COVID-19 racial disparities, KU associate professor says

TOPEKA — As racial inequities related to COVID-19 persist in Kansas, an associate professor argues difficulties persuading many Americans in communities of color to get vaccinated stems from a rational distrust of the health system. Eligible Black Kansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at a rate of 38% and Indigenous Kansans at a rate of […] The post ‘Rational distrust’ of health system spurs COVID-19 racial disparities, KU associate professor says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
