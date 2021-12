Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 10th, 2021. The Game Awards were held last night, which means a couple of things for us here in this column. First is that we have a bunch of trailers to check out. We all love trailers, right? Second, we’ve got some very good sales in the inbox today. Very, very good stuff. Plus a whole lot of the usual suspects, naturally. We also have a teeny-tiny list of expiring sales. Let’s go for it!

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO