ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

WRPD: Masked woman tried to rob bank, later arrested in local Walmart

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- A woman who unsuccessfully tried to rob a Wells Fargo in Warner Robins has been arrested. Police state that 37-year-old Abigail Lane went into the...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 9

Bobby Allen
7d ago

ok the attempted robbery charges I get but wearing a mask?.... they tell us to wear mask in Wells Fargo Banks. 😂😂😂😂

Reply(1)
6
Za Za Ramah
7d ago

Not a robot.🤣🤣🤣 It's the floral dress for me however. 😭 Lord. Lady. If you needed some help just say that. Seem like she got dressed to go shopping, but had other plans.😆 It's the dress. Help her Lord.😆😂😣

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy