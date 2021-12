LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Similar to the early days of the pandemic, Lakewood City Council President Dan O’Malley is once again self-quarantining in his Ward 4 home. However, unlike in March 2020 due to an exposure, this time he tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m fully vaccinated and received a booster on Dec. 10,” O’Malley said. “So I felt confident that even if I had a breakthrough case, it would be mild. My symptoms have been tame. I’m tired and hoarse but otherwise doing OK.”

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO