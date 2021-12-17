ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test With Saliva Samples

By staff reporter
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Friday that its Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE marking for use with saliva samples. The RT-PCR test runs on the...

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for UCSD Molecular COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for a PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test developed by the University of California, San Diego. The UCSD EXCITE COVID-19 Test is designed to qualitatively detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in anterior nasal swab specimens collected either by...
FIND Invests $21M to Launch POC MDx Platforms for Infectious Disease

NEW YORK – FIND announced on Monday that it is investing $21 million in four companies to develop and launch point-of-care molecular diagnostic platforms for infectious diseases. The four companies are US-based Biomeme, Sweden-based Qlife, and South Korea-based Bioneer and SD Biosensor. They were selected from a pool of...
Testing Program Led to Fewer Hospitalizations

Mass lateral flow testing for SARS-CoV-2 in Liverpool cut the number of hospitalizations by about a third, according to the Guardian. Liverpool implemented a pilot program of city-wide lateral flow testing in November 2020, which was later expanded in February 2021. There was, the Guardian notes, debate at the time as to whether or not lateral flow testing was sensitive enough to detect SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic individuals. Last November, the Guardian reported that an analysis by Public Health England and the University of Oxford found the tests to be 99.6 percent accurate, but a University of Birmingham researcher disagreed with their assessment and instead said that when used as a screening tool, lateral flow testing could miss a number of cases.
Analysis of Multi-Ancestry Cohort Uncovers Dozens of Genes Linked to Blood Lipid Levels

NEW YORK — Researchers have identified in a multi-ancestry cohort almost three dozen genes associated with blood lipid levels that are risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases. While previous genome-wide association studies have linked more than 400 genetic loci to blood lipid levels, these loci explain between 9 percent...
An aptasensor has been designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva

Scientists at the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) have developed the first photo-electrochemical aptasensor that detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a saliva sample. This sensor, which uses aptamers (a type of artificial antibody), is more sensitive that antigen-based sensors and detects the virus more quickly and cheaply than PCR tests. These new devices can be incorporated into portable diagnostic systems and are easy to use.
Applied BioCode Multiplex SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Test Nabs EUA From FDA

NEW YORK – Applied BioCode announced on Thursday that its BioCode CoV-2 Flu Plus Assay, which detects SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus, has received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. The PCR-based test can detect and differentiate between the respiratory diseases as well...
Synthetic DNA spike-ins (SDSIs) enable sample tracking and detection of inter-sample contamination in SARS-CoV-2 sequencing workflows

The global spread and continued evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has driven an unprecedented surge in viral genomic surveillance. Amplicon-based sequencing methods provide a sensitive, low-cost and rapid approach but suffer a high potential for contamination, which can undermine laboratory processes and results. This challenge will increase with the expanding global production of sequences across a variety of laboratories for epidemiological and clinical interpretation, as well as for genomic surveillance of emerging diseases in future outbreaks. We present SDSI"‰+"‰AmpSeq, an approach that uses 96 synthetic DNA spike-ins (SDSIs) to track samples and detect inter-sample contamination throughout the sequencing workflow. We apply SDSIs to the ARTIC Consortium's amplicon design, demonstrate their utility and efficiency in a real-time investigation of a suspected hospital cluster of SARS-CoV-2 cases and validate them across 6,676 diagnostic samples at multiple laboratories. We establish that SDSI"‰+"‰AmpSeq provides increased confidence in genomic data by detecting and correcting for relatively common, yet previously unobserved modes of error, including spillover and sample swaps, without impacting genome recovery.
A medication against SARS-CoV-2 - new strategy promises protection also against future SARS-CoV-2 variants

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been made possible by an unprecedented worldwide partnership. But medications against Covid-19 have as yet seen only partial success. With the support of the Bavarian Research Foundation, a Munich research team has developed a protein which has reliably prevented infection by the virus and its variants in cell culture tests.
Molecular Methods for Clinical Application to Detect Influenza & SARS-CoV-2

Clinicians will learn about molecular approaches for clinical & public health applications to detect the influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Presenters will review guidance on clinical testing for influenza, including situations when influenza and SARS-CoV-2 are co-circulating; discuss cycle threshold (Ct) values from SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic assays and their correlation with viral load and infectiousness; and discuss SARS-CoV-2 sequencing applications for public health.
Researchers develop a molecule that blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection

A research team at Aarhus University has developed a new molecule that attaches to the surface of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. This attachment prevents the virus from entering human cells and spreading the infection. The newly developed molecule belongs to a class of compounds known as RNA aptamers and it is...
The significant immune escape of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 Variant Omicron

SummaryThe emergence of Omicron has brought new challenges to fight against SARS-CoV-2. A large number of mutations in the Spike protein suggest that its susceptibility to immune protection elicited by the existing COVID-19 infection and vaccines may be altered. In this study, we constructed the pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. The sensitivity of 28 serum samples from COVID-19 convalescent patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 original strain was tested against pseudotyped Omicron as well as the other viruses of concern (VOCs, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta) and viruses of interest (VOIs, Lambda, Mu). Our results indicated that the mean neutralization ED50 of these sera against Omicron decreased to 66，which is about 8.4 folds compared to the D614G reference strain (ED50 = 556), whereas the neutralization activity of other VOC and VOI pseudotyped viruses decreased only about 1.2-4.5 folds. The finding from our in vitro assay suggest that Omicron variant may lead to more significant escape from immune protection elicited by previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and perhaps even by existing COVID-19 vaccines.
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, even the lefties at Bloomberg News are forced to admit “the omicron variant of Covid-19 may be less likely to land patients in the hospital than the delta strain, according to three studies of preliminary data. Researchers in Scotland suggest the variant is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of hospitalization when compared with the earlier mutation, though omicron was 10 times more likely to infect people who’d already had the virus. There’s more on the accumulating evidence that omicron seems weaker than its predecessors. ”
