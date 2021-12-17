ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna chief medical officer talks holiday travel, omicron and boosters

By Allie Jasinski, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
 7 days ago

Many people will soon be traveling for the holidays, and while vaccines and booster shots have made things safer, there’s still an increase in COVID cases to be cautious about.

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the fast-spreading omicron variant, the safety of holiday travel and more.

Plus, how well do booster shots help us against the new variant?

