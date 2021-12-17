FORECAST: Temps in the 50s today, back to December-like weather tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Rain increases Sunday evening and will be likely and widespread for Sunday night. A shower is possible Monday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 41. SATURDAY: A morning shower, then clearing skies. High 46. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Rain increases Sunday evening and night. A rain and snow mix is possible for Tuesday morning, then showers will be likely for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and colder for mid to late next week. Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch through Tuesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO