FORECAST: Temps in the 50s today, back to December-like weather tomorrow

Our odd temperatures so far this winter will continue. We are looking at mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 63. Winds will gust out of the south up to 30 miles per hour today. There is a chance of rain late tonight with a low of just 57.
Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.Here's your latest #Christmas forecast 🌧️🌥️🎄Most of us in the UK...
CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures are ahead.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered showers throughout the day.
Rain develops and then wraps up by Christmas morning.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the week with scattered rain chances.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Rain increases Sunday evening and will be likely and widespread for Sunday night. A shower is possible Monday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 41.
SATURDAY: A morning shower, then clearing skies. High 46.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Rain increases Sunday evening and night.
A rain and snow mix is possible for Tuesday morning, then showers will be likely for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and colder for mid to late next week.
Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch through Tuesday.
CHICAGO - When I was a young lad, I took my older brother to Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills on Christmas Eve 1983 to do a little last-minute shopping. The wind chill was about -80° and the HIGH for the day was -11° after a low of -25°. The walk to and from the parking lot was brutal. So- compared with THAT this Christmas Eve is positively tropical.
We've had some light snow since early this morning and in some areas like Tolland we saw around 3 inches of snowfall! Some spots got 1-2 inches and other areas may have just seen a dusting. Not a bad way to start off Christmas Eve for snow lovers! Still- watch for slippery surfaces and untreated roads.
(WFSB) – A wintery mix is causing trouble for drivers at the start of the holiday weekend. A lot of people are off today and traveling to visit friends and family. The real issue comes later tonight and early morning when the temperatures drop. The road will become slick,...
Warmer air is on the way for the weekend, but it’ll hold off long enough to keep things below freezing overnight. Freezing rain will result in quick ice accumulations for the highest terrain across Connecticut. The river valleys will take longer to get any ice accretions. CHRISTMAS…. If possible,...
Generally speaking, we have no weather issues to worry about over the Christmas holiday weeks end and weekend. BUT NOTE as the first of two fast-moving “clipper systems” in the “7 Day Forecast” pass by just to our North, tonight, we could see some VERY LIGHT showers in Northeast Harford County, and Cecil County.
#mdwx How the rest of this day, and early tomorrow will square away. NOTE-a "clipper" passing by to the North could give the NE 95 corridor showers. Forecast temps between Bel Air and the Delaware line re in teh upper 20's. Take care in the A.M....
