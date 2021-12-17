ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

By KIYOKO METZLER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers adjourned Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said it was “a disappointing pause” and that...

AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority.
FOREIGN POLICY
Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.
POLITICS
Top Iran diplomat: European stance not constructive at nuclear talks

(Reuters) – European negotiators in talks to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers presented no “new practical initiatives” and were not constructive in the last round that paused on Dec. 17, the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday. The negotiations will resume on Dec....
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran announces anti-missile system for its tanks

Iran is to mount an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them from attack, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The report came during Iranian military exercises, and after the United States said it was preparing "alternatives" in case negotiations to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme collapse in Vienna. "The system has been tested and will be installed on the tank turrets. It will be able to deflect all types of missiles by jamming their systems," Fars said, on the third day of land and sea military manoeuvres in three of the Islamic republic's southern provinces. The agency also reported Iran's Revolutionary Guards land forces chief, General Mohammad Pakpour, as saying the tanks' main gun has a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) range and precision night-time capabilities.
MILITARY
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Power#Europeans#Nuke#Ap#Iranian#European Union#Jcpoa
US says Iran’s nuclear breakout time is ‘really short’ as latest Vienna talks adjourn

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An unnamed source within the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the amount of time required for Iran to develop nuclear weapons if it chooses to do so is “really short,” adding that the situation was “alarming.”
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Iran nuclear talks due to pause on Friday, diplomats say

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal plan to meet on Friday at 1300 GMT to adjourn talks on salvaging the deal, three diplomats said on Thursday. The indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both back into full compliance with the deal are in...
MIDDLE EAST
Iran top negotiator says nuclear talks to pause for a few days

(Reuters) – Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal will be held in Vienna on Friday before breaking for a “few days”, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said. The indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both sides back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

European powers warn Iran nuclear talks nearing 'end of road'

European diplomats in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that "some technical progress" had been made but warned they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road". "We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation," they added, calling the pause requested by Tehran "disappointing" and urging "a faster pace".
MIDDLE EAST
How realistic is an Israel-Iran war

The drums of war have been beating loudly if one were to take the recent headlines about Israel and Iran seriously. But Israel cannot act militarily against Iran without US support, and the US will never support such an action. A meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US...
MILITARY
Interview: UN nuke chief says view of Iran is blurred

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran’s program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
WORLD

