A team from US National Eye Institute has developed a new tool to estimate the genomic resolution of Hi-C libraries. The team, led by Anand Swaroop of NEI, write in Nucleic Acids Research that they aimed to answer one of the first questions of conducting a Hi-C analysis: "How deep do I need to sequence my Hi-C library?" Their tool, dubbed HiCRes, accounts for the complexity of the Hi-C library, the portion of uniquely mapped read pairs, and the distribution of those read pairs within its pipeline to estimate the resolution that a Hi-C library can reach at different sequencing depths. They further validated their tool on various combinations of restriction enzymes, species, and cell types. "We demonstrate that HiCRes accurately predicts the resolution of Hi-C libraries obtained from distinct human and mouse cell types generated using different restriction digestion enzymes," the team writes.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO