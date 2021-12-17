ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Puma Unveils New Signature Sneaker In AR-Infused OOH Campaign

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalon America and Havas Media have launched a new digital OOH campaign for Puma to promote the launch of NBA star and Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball’s first Puma signature basketball sneaker, MB.01. The campaign features augmented reality...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

PUMA and The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With New Capsule

And Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed tracksuit that Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign. Washed in gray with red and blue accents, the four-piece collection includes a basketball sweater, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a red dual-branded logo and navy PUMA Ralph Sampson sneakers with gold detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
2urbangirls.com

‘FLUTUR’: THE NEW CAPSULE BY PUMA AND DUA LIPA DROPS DEC. 18

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY – The collaboration features a new logo that is symbolic of the partnership, bringing together Dua’s name and the PUMA formstrip which transforms into an iridescent butterfly. “For me butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphisis, over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

The Best New Balance Sneakers on Sale at Highsnobiety Shop

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have noticed that New Balance has been the sneaker brand of the year two years running. Thanks to a clever collaboration strategy and high-quality products that actually appeal to consumers beyond hype, the New England sportswear company is always present in our top 10 lists.
APPAREL
Connecticut Post

Dua Lipa’s Holiday Release: A New Clothing and Sneaker Collection With Puma

Dua Lipa is giving fans a long-awaited holiday treat: The pop superstar is finally launching her debut footwear and apparel capsule with Puma. After teasing the collaboration on Instagram, Dua Lipa and Puma dropped a four-piece capsule on Puma.com last week. Dubbed “Flutur,” the Albanian word for “butterfly,” the collaboration brings Nineties/Noughties-inspired pieces to the masses (think baby tees, an oversized hoodie and Lipa’s own take on the chunky Mayze sneaker).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Agency#New York City#Havas Media#Nba#Jcdecaux#National Experiential#Grand Visual#Puma Basketball#Ar#Puma Nyc#Svp#Client Strategy
hotnewhiphop.com

Giuseppe Zanotti Taps Young Thug For New COBRA Sneaker Campaign

After being teased at this year's Milan Fashion Week, Giuseppe Zanotti unveiled the COBRAS silhouette. Frequently embracing the snake emblem in cover art and within his music, Atlanta rapper Young Thug introduced the new sneaker in their latest product campaign. The thirty-second video captures the enigmatic rapper rocking each sneaker colorway in some unique, semi-monochromatic outfits that highlight the nature of their latest shoe release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Balenciaga To Drop Its New Extra-Chunky Sneaker, the Defender

Balenciaga is adding a new silhouette to its sneaker lineup, following the popular Track.2 and Triple-S models. Dubbed the Defender, the upcoming shoe was first introduced on the house’s red carpet-themed Spring/Summer 2022 runway. The kicks, arriving in muted beige and black colorways, don a tire-inspired look with extra...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Golden Goose Is Dropping New Space-Star Sneakers That Are Designed for Comfort

Golden Goose is finishing off the year with two brand-new styles. After a year of celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Italian luxury label released a new and unique footwear silhouette, called Space-Star. The shoe, available today, will only be on sale for 48 hours on its website. Named after the concept of being in continued comfort, enabling one to detach from daily life and find their own unique Space, comes the Space-Star. The new gender-neutral sneakers from Golden Goose are made up of a variety of materials. Lined with a soft, plush shearling, this new design is available in a range of...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
bloomberglaw.com

New Balance Sneaker Customers Say ‘Made in USA’ Claims Deceptive

New Balance Athletics Inc. deceptively markets certain sneaker models as “Made in the USA” when up to 30% of their components—including the soles—are produced outside the U.S., a new proposed class action in a Massachusetts federal court alleges. The company charges a premium for the U.S.-made...
APPAREL
GIZORAMA

Xbox and Adidas Unveil Third and Final Sneaker in 20th Anniversary Collaboration

Today, we’re thrilled to officially unveil the third and final sneaker as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary collaboration, the adidas Forum Tech Boost, the first-ever Xbox sneaker available to purchase globally. With design inspired by the fastest, most powerful Xbox console ever, the Xbox Series X, the silhouette...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Gel Sneakers to Cult-Fave Scarves

We know, we know: It’s been a few weeks since we’ve last graced your feeds with our usual gathering of the week’s best new drops and launches from some of our favorite brands. That’s just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were cranking so hard—we’re back to our regularly sick and scheduled programming now, we promise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Top 10 Signature Basketball Sneakers Of 2021

NBA stars are some of the most influential when it comes to fashion. From the pre-game walk to the locker room to the shoes they wear out on the court, fans are always paying attention to the way players are expressing themselves. Since the days of Michael Jordan, signature shoes have been a key component of basketball culture, and in 2021, the biggest stars in the league have given us a lot to be thankful for.
APPAREL
seattlepi.com

Blackpink Brings Signature Color and Glitz to New Casetify Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Blackpink is known for donning colorful and glitzy outfits on stage and in...
RETAIL
WWD

New Balance and Pace Collaborate on 327 Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. It is no secret to the diehard sneakerheads that New Balance is quickly becoming one of the must-have brands today. Several popular New Balance shoes are rooted in performance, but they’ve also gained popularity within the lifestyle space thanks to successful partnerships with brands such as Concepts, Kith and Aimé Leon Dore, which have helped the Boston-based shoe giant gain footing within highly sought-after sneaker collections. More from WWDCasablanca Men's Spring 2022How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW With new propositions like the New Balance 327 — which...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Solebox and Bape Collaborate on Made-in-Italy Bape Sta

A Bathing Ape has tapped SoleBox for its next sneaker collaboration. The Berlin-based sneaker retail chain announced on Instagram this week it has teamed up with the legendary Japanese streetwear brand to deliver a Bape Sta collab before month’s end. According to the Instagram caption, the project pays homage to its long-standing partnership with A Bathing Ape and at the center of the collab is the first-ever made-in-Italy Bape Sta. The collab features the silhouette’s original shape and is constructed with high-quality materials including soft suede used on the entirety of the gray upper including a subtle camo print throughout the panels. Adding...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pymnts

eBay Makes a Run at StockX With New Emphasis on Sneakers

For years, eBay was among the best places online to find collectibles, but as the eCommerce market has grown and other platforms have emerged, its dominance has subsided — though the company is determined to change that by focusing on specialized categories and developing capabilities to cater to enthusiasts.
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

ABTA unveils refreshed Travel with Confidence campaign

The latest Travel with Confidence national advertising campaign from ABTA will launch with social media advertising on Boxing Day. The work drives home the benefits of booking and travelling with an ABTA member. Following the success of last year’s videos which reached more than ten million people, ABTA has once...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy