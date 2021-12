Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes FIA race director Michael Masi should be credited for the decisions he made at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Masi initially gave the message that no lapped cars would be allowed to overtake during a late safety car period, before changing that call on the penultimate lap to allow the five lapped cars that sat between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to get out of the way. Immediately bringing in the safety car allowed one racing lap that saw Verstappen win the championship, and Marko (pictured above celebrating with Verstappen after the race) says both Red Bull and Masi deserve praise for their handling of the situation.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO