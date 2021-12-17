ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok 'challenge' threaten school shootings across country Friday

By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

KEARNEY — After an anonymous threat or “challenge” was made on TikTok threatening school violence or school shootings on Friday, Dec. 17, schools across the nation are on alert. Schools have been investigating threats this week,...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Violence#Kearney High School
Bring Me The News

Watertown Middle School 13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

A Watertown 13-year-old was detained Friday after making violent threats against his school, citing a viral TikTok trend. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received complaints of a threat made at Watertown Middle School at around 7 a.m. Friday. Deputies learned that a 13-year-old student "allegedly threatened to bring a firearm to school and shoot several named and unnamed students the next day."
WATERTOWN, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley Student Arrested For Allegedly Posting Threat On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student. The threat was deemed not credible. The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken. When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families. The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
SENECA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teachers walk out in protest after 17-year-old student dies of Covid

Teachers at a Pennsylvania high school have staged a “sick out” protest after an honour role student tragically passed away due to covid-19 complications.As the Centre Daily Times reports, 17-year-old Alayna Thach was a senior at Olney Charter High School, but the huge K-Pop fan died in early December – just a month before she was scheduled to receive her first Covid vaccine.In response to her passing, 40 teachers at the Philadelphia school called in sick on the 20th of December, in protest against the institution's Covid-19 protocols. According to the teachers in question, the high school didn't do...
PROTESTS
thisweekinworcester.com

Social Media Posts Threaten Schools in TikTok Challenge

A TikTok challenge is pushing students to threaten gun violence within schools on Friday, December 17. Students in various parts of the country have taken the challenge. The Charlton-Dudley Regional School District emailed parents early in the day on Thursday, December 16, saying it was aware of “a post from a person in a neighboring community referencing a threatening act involving DMS and CMS.” The letter also referenced the TikTok challenge. The email was signed by Superintendent Steven Lamarche.
SHREWSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy