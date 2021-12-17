ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

EMA's CHMP Backs Approval For Merck's Keytruda In Adjuvant Setting For Kidney Cancer

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE:...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc23.com

Merck Pill Gets FDA Approval

The FDA authorized a second pill to treat COVID 19 after the very first antiviral pill to treat the virus was just approved yesterday. Here’s what health experts want you to know. Is Omicron surges? There are two new tools to beat coronavirus. The FDA has authorized Merck’s antiviral pill just one day after giving.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gazette

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to roll out new treatments by year-end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel's decision sets the stage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Ema#Kidney Cancer#Merck Co Inc#Mrk#Rcc#The European Commission#The European Union
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
McKnight's

FDA set to approve two COVID-19 antiviral pills this week

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of two antiviral COVID-19 pills this week, possibly as early as today, according to Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir are in line for emergency use authorization. The drugmakers earlier this fall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP advises use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the usage of Pfizer’s oral antiviral, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir), to treat adult Covid-19 patients. According to the advice, Paxlovid is intended for use in people who do not need supplemental oxygen but...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

EMA Panel Endorses Two Cancer Drugs, One Sickle Cell Drug

Two cancer drugs and one drug to treat sickle cell disease will likely reach the European market soon, following approval recommendations from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel. The drugs are enfortumab vedotin (Padcev, Astellas/Seagen) for urothelial cancer, tepotinib (Tepmetko, Merck) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and voxelotor (Oxbryta,...
CANCER
Benzinga

EMA Offers Early Access To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU. The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC grants approval to Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for use in adults

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to Merck’s (MSD) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine, Vaxneuvance, for active immunisation to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine is intended to prevent pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. With the latest approval, the vaccine can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab as Adjuvant Treatment for Adult, Pediatric Patients With Melanoma

Pembrolizumab is the first anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy to demonstrate a recurrence-free survival benefit in the adjuvant setting for melanoma. Officials with the FDA have approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The indication for pembrolizumab as adjuvant treatment for stage III melanoma was also expanded to include pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Metro International

Philippines approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country’s arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

How Much Revenue Could Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Pill Fetch?

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced Wednesday its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, has been authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer Analysts: SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges has a Market Perform rating and a $52 price target for Pfizer. BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a...
INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

FDA Approves Merck’s COVID Pill Molnupiravir, If No Alternatives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration authorized the second of two COVID-19 treatment pills Thursday. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for Merck’s antiviral pill in situations when no alternatives are available. “Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

EMA Panel Backs Linzagolix for Uterine Fibroid Symptoms

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA's) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on December 17 recommended approval of linzagolix (Yselty, ObsEva), an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist, for the management of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids (UFs) in adult women of reproductive age. If approved, linzagolix ―...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP recommends J&J’s Covid-19 booster for adults

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has provided a positive opinion on the usage of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot for adults aged 18 years and above. If approved, the booster is intended for use a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy