Teenager uses shoelace, plywood to make tourniquet to save mom
By WABI Staff
14news.com
7 days ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A teenager put his emergency skills to the test last week after his mom fell and cut her wrist. Kristen Iarrobino was walking down the stairs to her front yard last week when she slipped and fell, according to WABI. “I looked down at...
After binging on episodes of Grey's Anatomy, many fans of the show think they can successfully duplicate the medical procedures that the doctors perform on the show. For one Maine teenager, that came true. What started out as a routine morning for Kristen Iarrobino and her 16-year-old son, Cyrus, turned...
A mum has praised her "superstar" teenage daughter whose actions helped to save her life and ensure the family could celebrate Christmas together. Elena Johnson, 13, was at home in Lincoln when mum Amy collapsed, suffering a bleed on the brain caused by a brain aneurysm. The teenager dialled 999...
Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
Well, there are two possible symptoms of stomach worms in dogs. These two symptoms include:- 2) Decreased appetite and poor coat condition. At this point, you must get your dog treated by a veterinarian for the same immediately. The treatment can be given by your vet either orally or through injection.
Something far from Santa’s sleigh crashed onto the top of an occupied California house on Wednesday. A small plane, which only had a pilot aboard, crashed into a home located in Auburn, California. This is a small city about 35 miles out of Sacramento. The plane crash happened at about 3 p.m.
The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
There are various causes of numbness in the body. Knowing them enables us to understand what is happening and can guide our diagnosis. Numbness, tingling, or paraesthesia are general terms used to describe a sensation that numbs, tingles, or “goes to sleep” of an area on the skin surface or inside the mouth, nose, throat, or limbs. Sometimes it happens so quickly that we cannot pinpoint its exact location before it disappears again.
My dad always taught me when roads are slick, assume oncoming traffic may come right at you. That has saved me more than once. A Midwestern mom showed quick thinking in a similar situation that likely saved her family's lives and that of the other driver, too. This just-shared video...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a woman guilty of stabbing four of her children to death in 2016. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. rejected Shanynthia Gardner's insanity defense in the deaths of the children, who ranged in age from 4 years to 5 months. The Shelby County district attorney's office said another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor's home.
The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on a police investigation involving a toddler burned in Owensboro. Police confirm Haley Shepherd was indicted and arrested in the case. She was in the jail earlier for criminal abuse of a child. She’s since been released. As we...
There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.
Nyla Anderson, 10, spoke three languages and was an athletic, bright and happy girl. In early December, her mom, Tawainna Anderson went to check on her daughter and found her unconscious. As Nyla spent the next several days in the pediatric intensive care unit, her family became convinced that she...
Comments / 0