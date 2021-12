The stock price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) increased by 34.6% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) – a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases – increased by 34.6% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Bellerophon Therapeutics announcing positive top-line data from a recently completed Phase 2 dose-escalation study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse® via right heart catheterization for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO