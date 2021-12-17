ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Sun leaves TRON to become Grenada’s WTO ambassador

By Ibiam Wayas
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Sun has resigned as the CEO of TRON for a new position as WTO ambassador for Grenada. TRON will run on a decentralized path, as Tron Foundation has also been dissolved. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and crypto entrepreneur, announced Friday he is stepping down from his role as...

www.cryptopolitan.com

