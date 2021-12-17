ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

EMA Might Not Decide On Merck's COVID-91 Oral Antiviral Before Christmas: Reuters

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The EU drug regulator might not decide whether to approve Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir, COVID-19 antiviral until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

2nd oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19, molnupiravir, receives FDA EUA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Merck’s molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

FDA Authorizes First Oral COVID Antiviral Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) for high-risk adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older to treat COVID-19. The EUA is for patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, which includes hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Zacks.com

Pfizer ETFs to Rise on FDA's EUA for COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Pill

Investors have another reason to cheer the Pfizer Inc. (. PFE - Free Report) stock as it has been awarded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for its antiviral COVID-19 pill, PAXLOVID. According to the company, PAXLOVID (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) can be efficiently used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients at least 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg [88 lbs]. The patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, can be prescribed Pfizer’s antiviral pill.
INDUSTRY
whbl.com

Japan health panel approves Merck’s oral COVID-19 treatment

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of plans by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to roll out new treatments by yearend as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel decision sets...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Ema#European Union#Christmas#Eu#Merck Co Inc#Mrk#Gilead Sciences Inc#Remdesivir
Fox News

Merck antiviral pill authorized for COVID-19 treatment

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
westcentralsbest.com

FDA Gives OK to Merck's Antiviral At-Home COVID Pill

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of Merck's molnupiravir pill for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID in people who've just tested positive.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedCity News

FDA authorizes Merck antiviral, which joins Pfizer pill as oral option for Covid-19

Merck’s oral antiviral drug molnupiravir now has FDA emergency use authorization for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19, a Thursday decision that comes one day after the regulator authorized use of a pill from Pfizer. The FDA actions come as the highly infectious omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus, fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases that is pushing hospitals to capacity across the country.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral for high-risk teens and adults

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 1.6% in trading on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral, bringing to market the first at-home COVID-19 pill during the course of the pandemic. Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, can be used to treat people who are at least 12 years old with confirmed mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and are at high risk for disease progression. Patients should begin treatments within 5 days of the first symptoms; the treatment regimen consists of three tablets taken twice a day for five days. The emergency-use authorization is based on data from a clinical trial that found Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%. Pfizer's stock has gained 63.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 23.8%.
INDUSTRY
AFP

World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

World stock markets advanced Thursday on fading fears over both the Omicron coronavirus variant and elevated inflationary pressures, dealers said. The rebound from Monday's sharp sell-off over Omicron fears "doesn't mean the market isn't concerned about Omicron", said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick J. O'Hare.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much Revenue Could Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Pill Fetch?

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced Wednesday its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, has been authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer Analysts: SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges has a Market Perform rating and a $52 price target for Pfizer. BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a...
INDUSTRY
MSF USA

MSF responds to FDA approval of first oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment

GENEVA/NEW YORK, DECEMBER 22, 2021—The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first oral antiviral COVID treatment. The candidate, nirmatrelvir (PF-07321332), in combination with ritonavir, is produced by Pfizer for the early treatment of people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at increased risk of developing severe disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy